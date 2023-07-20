Lack of rain providing some issues for Midtown Market

Rockford, Il. — With the warm and dry weather that is expected into next week, farmers at Midtown Market are starting to see it impact their crop production.

Midtown Market is in its 8th week of the 2023 season. Located in the 4th Avenue parking lot within the RPS 205 School District Headquarters. Vendors range from farmers with fresh produce to local shops selling their products.

According to the most recent update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows severe drought recorded in parts of central, northwest and western Illinois, while a large portion of the rest of the state is seeing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions.

Stevie Momaly, Owner of Pearl's Produce in Belvidere, states that she has had to water her garden more frequently this year compared to others.

"Last year, I had corn that was as tall as me. And this year, my corn is barely up to my, my shoulders. And I had tomatoes ready by this time last year. A lot of it is because I've had to push things back because of the weather. Some of it is personal mistakes as a learning farmer. But a lot of it is the weather." Momaly says.

Momaly told us that if it is too hot a lot of vegetables wont grow or ripen correctly. She has had to make a separate microclimate for items like squash to grow propperly.

Farmers from the West Rock Family Farm in Rockford also told us that if it wasn't for last weeks rains that their crop would have been in trouble. Their berries were starting to become shriveled and leaves were really struggling.

Chris Kingrey the owner of the farm also said that smaller farms such as his are concerned about wells drying up because of the excess watering they have to do because mother nature hasn't properly provided enough.

"Last weeks rains made everything very happy, yes it provided a little more weeds but things have finally taken off! The hotter days without the actual array I couldn't grow things the way I do." Momaly states.