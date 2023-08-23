Kids beat the heat in Belvidere during Hydrant Block Party

BELVIDERE, Ill. — Wednesday, the last day of summer break in the Belvidere School District, was also one of the hottest days of the year and local firefighters wanted to give the kids one last big party before the school year begins.

The Belvidere Fire Department teamed up with the Belvidere Park District Wednesday afternoon to hold a Back to School Hydrant Block Party.

Dozens of kids, and their parents, were greeted with a fire truck pumping water onto Winterroth Park on E. 6th St., with the kids getting some relief from the heat on water slides and under the spray from the Belvidere Fire Department (BFD) truck.

BFD Lt. Nicholas Thornton helped organize Wednesday's block party. He says bringing the community together is the best part of events like these.

"It's nice to have the community out here," Thornton says. "It's nice to give them something to do, a chance to come out, cool down and have some fun outside before the days change real quick."

The block party came as a welcome relief from some of the hottest weather conditions we have experienced all year. Temperatures well into the 90s, combined with oppressive humidity, lead to heat indices over 110° for most of the afternoon.

Thornton says the weather plays an important factor in holding these events, but is not the only thing to keep in mind.

"We just kind of plan them as we go, if we see we're gonna have a nice week," Thornton says. "It kind of depends on our wells here in town, if we can flow water or not. We have got to make sure we do that right. And then we just kind of plan them as the time comes."

Sips and Sprinkles also brought out their ice cream truck for a tastier way to keep cool in the summer sunshine.

The Belvidere School District was among several districts in the Stateline to cancel outdoor activities due to the heat wave.