Kids and volunteers plant oak trees in Stephenson County

ROCK CITY (WREX) — Volunteers in Stephenson County were out in the sun Saturday planting trees.

The volunteers, including plenty of kids, were out at the Espenscheid Forest Preserve in Rock City to plant 25 oak trees in the preserve.

The event was organized by the Stephenson County 4-H, whose goal is to tackle global environmental issues at the local level and to help rebuild native ecosystems 3/4 of an acre at a time.

Organizers say the trees at Espenscheid will bring the area closer to cleaner water and air, healthier soil, more wildlife and greater biodiversity.

The volunteers were from the Stephenson County 4-H, as well as from Stephenson County Soil and Water Conservation District, the University of Illinois, Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists and the Jane Addamsland Park Foundation.

The Espenscheid Forest Preserve is located on E. Farm School Rd. between N. Eggert Rd. and N. Church Rd.

