Ken Rock Community Center in Rockford receives donation from US Cellular

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Children at the Ken Rock Center Community in Rockford will benefit from a recent donation from a major phone company.
Us Cellular donated three wireless hotspots and two years of service to the Ken Rock Community Center as part of its After School Access Project.
Ken Rock Community Center provides an energetic, entertaining, educational, and safe After-School Program for kids in kindergarten through 5th grade.
Center staff helps students with their homework, including comprehensive reading lessons.
“Ken-Rock Community Center serves 55 children daily serving 5 different zip codes located in the heart of Rockford,” said John Guth, executive director of Ken-Rock Community Center. “As many are still doing remote learning, these hotspots and wireless service has come in handy to keep our children on track."
Through After School Access Project, UScellular donated 2,800 hotspots and service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country in 2021, a $2.6 million investment.