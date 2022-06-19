Juneteenth celebrations in the Stateline begin Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Communities across the Stateline are coming together to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend.
In Rockford, celebrations took place all day Saturday at Sinnissippi Park.
The events included a community cookout, a Juneteenth Queen and Princess competition, and live music and plenty of food.
Tommy Meeks, Chairman of Rockford's Juneteenth celebration, says the weekend-long event sends a message of remembrance and change.
"It's time for people to understand what my ancestors went through in this country and understand that we came out of that and we need to move forward," Meeks says.
Juneteenth celebrations will continue at Sinnissippi Park on Sunday.
Across the state line into Wisconsin, several businesses in Beloit held celebrations at Riverside Park.
The event featured live music and many community members celebrating Black history.
Tracy Dumas, Rising Queens Executive Director, says it is important to show that Beloit is a unified community.
"We're out here to celebrate freedom," Dumas says. "We're out here to celebrate our ancestors and we're out here for unity, unity in our Beloit community to celebrate freedom."
Beloit's celebration also featured remarks from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
Here's a look at more Juneteenth celebrations happening this weekend.