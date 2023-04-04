Jersey Mike's raises $35K for YWCA Literacy Council

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford and Machesney Park Jersey Mike's locations raised more than $35-thousand as part of their Month of Giving program, with last Wednesday's Day of Giving fundraiser bringing in the bulk of the money. Jersey Mike's donated all sales that day to local charities, raising more than $21 million nationally.
This year, the local locations chose the YWCA Literacy Council as its charity of choice. The program helps adults with their literacy skills.
Jersey Mike's says its Day of Giving is like its Super Bowl, typically its busiest day of the year.