Jersey Mike's giving back to YWCA Literacy Council

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Long lines of people packed into Jersey Mike's at the lunch hour, not just for a sandwich, but also to support a good cause. It's the Jersey Mike's Day of Giving, a day when the sub sandwich company donates 100 percent of its sales to charity. The Rockford and Machesney Park locations are donating to the YWCA Literacy Council, which helps adults with their literacy skills.
"It's incredible to see so many people come out to support us," said Sarah Catalfu, the literacy coordinator for the YWCA Literacy Council. "This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. This is actually not the first time that Jersey Mike's has chosen us to do their month of giving. We're just so excited to see everyone coming out to help a local organization like us."
One of Jersey Mike's main initiatives is partnering with its communities. The company has raised $67 million for charities nationally since it started its Day of Giving.
"This is huge," Mark Michalak, the owner of the Rockford and Machesney Park locations, said. "At Jersey Mike's, one of our mission statements is making a difference in people's lives. Giving back to the community is one of our foundational principles. We're always looking to give back to the community, reach out and make a difference."
Jersey Mike's says the Day of Giving is like their Super Bowl. Employees from across different shifts work together to try to get as many subs made as possible throughout the day.