Japanese Summer Festival brings out hundreds at the Anderson Gardens in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hundreds got out in the beautiful weather this weekend to learn a little bit more about world cultures.
The Anderson Japanese Gardens held their annual Japanese Summer Festival this weekend. It's the first time since 2019 that the weekend-long event has been held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event features live performances and family-fun activities all allowing the community to learn more about and get a better understanding of Japanese culture.
John Gleason, Chief Operating Officer of the Anderson Japanese Gardens, says it is nice to be able to help the community unwind while broadening their horizons culturally.
"It's just really cool and it opens up your mind," Gleason says. "You learn a little bit about other peoples cultures and their traditions and just see all the stuff that they like and cherish so much."
Gleason says they will be continuing to host events at the Anderson Japanese Gardens throughout the summer for those who are interested in learning about Japanese traditions. More events and activities to be held in coming weeks can be found on their website.