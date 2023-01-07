Jaimie Cox Memorial Blood Drive honors late officer through helping the community

ROCKTON (WREX) — The Jaimie Cox Foundation and the Rock River Valley Blood Center hosted a memorial blood drive supporting the Stateline and honoring the fallen officer.
In 2017, Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty.
Now, his legacy continues to shine through the work of the Jaimie Cox Foundation, started by his family and friends.
Cox was a regular blood donor, inspiring the creation of the Jaimie Cox Memorial Blood Drive, with hopes of helping those throughout the Rockford area.
"Jaimie was the person who always gave back to the community. He did everything he could to help the community out, and he just had a generous caring heart," says Debbie Meiborg, a family friend and member of the Jaimie Cox Foundation. "We feel a need to continue his work."
The blood drive was held in collaboration with the Rock River Valley Blood Center. Kassidi Laurel, Recruitment Supervisor for the RRVBC, says there is still high demand for blood donations, especially in the Stateline.
"Many individuals require blood transfusion, whether it is maybe a trauma they have been involved in, or a surgery; cancer patients require blood transfusions a lot," Laurel says. "We service our community first and there are 13 hospitals that, when you donate with the Rock River Valley Blood Center, your donation is going to service those patients first."
Caitlin Cox, the wife of Jaimie, hopes the blood drive and other future work done by the foundation continues to help as many people as possible because that's exactly what she says her husband would do.
"There are always stories that come out of people's lives that he's touched that he probably didn't even realize," Caitlin Cox says. "Everything we do in the foundation is in his name, it goes back to him."
Cox continued, "Jaimie was always that light in the room. He was always just so vibrantly alive and kind to everybody that he met. I think if there is one thing that we can all be is more kind."
109 people registered for the blood drive donating a total of 91 units of blood, which the RRVBC estimates will save around 268 lives.
If you want to donate to the Rock River Valley Blood Center, visit their website here.