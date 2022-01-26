Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition underway in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An annual tradition in the Stateline does not stop for frigid weather.
The 36th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition kicked off Wednesday morning in Sinnissippi Park in Rockford.
Teams from across the Land of Lincoln will be competing for the right to represent the state in the 2023 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva, Wis.
Organizers say as many as 50,000 people visit the competition and see the big frozen sculptures for themselves.
"It is super exciting. I love it, the community loves it, the sculptors love it," says Kellie Olivencia, Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition Event Director. "It was freezing cold this morning, so they started sculpting a little bit later than normal."
In addition to the statewide competition, 11 Rockford area high schools are competing against each other in a separate division, beginning on Thursday.
All teams will be sculpting from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursday and beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday. Teams will be allowed to work all through Friday night before the deadline of 10 a.m. Saturday.
Olivencia says she is always excited to see the competition and the beautiful sculptures that are made every year.
"I look forward every year to seeing the illustrations as they are sent in with the team applications," Olivencia says. "What the adults can do is amazing, what the high schoolers can do is equally if not more amazing, that these teens can come together and produce these amazing works of snow art."
New this year, all of the votes for the People's Choice Award will be cast online. Votes for the state and high school teams will be done online or through text from 8:30 a.m. until Noon on Saturday.
The winners will be announced at 1:00 p.m. Saturday.