Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition returns to Rockford next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With enough snow on the ground, an annual tradition in Rockford is set to go underway.
The 36th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition is a go next week at Sinnissippi Park.
Eleven teams from the Land of Lincoln will be competing to advance to the national competition in Lake Geneva, Wis.
In addition to the main competition, eleven high school teams from the Stateline will be competing in the last three days of the competition.
The competition will begin Wednesday, Jan. 26 until Saturday, Jan. 29 and will be held entirely at Sinnissippi Park, located at 1375 N. 2nd St. in Rockford.
Organizers of the annual competition say everyone can enjoy seeing the one-of-a-kind masterpieces being made.
"We saw record attendance last year, with more than 59,000 visitors walking or driving through the park to see these winter works of art," says Kellie Olivencia, Coordinator of the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition. "This competition brings smiles to faces of all ages, provides lots of learning moments, mentors, and growth opportunities for area high school competitors, builds community pride, and brings our community together to enjoy life during the cold winter months."
Anyone can cast a vote for the People's Choice award between 8:30 a.m. and noon on Saturday. New this year, all votes will be cast online or through text.
Winners of the competition will be announced at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
You can find more information, including sketches of the sculptures to be made, on their website.