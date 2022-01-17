Ida Public Library unveils new bookmobile

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Ida Public Library will make learning mobile with its new bookmobile that it unveiled Monday.
Library Executive Director Mindy Long said the library board had plans for expansion but the cost of construction and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic pushed back the expansion of its physical location.
"So, rather than physically expand our building, we decided to go mobile," Long said. "We are busy stocking it up, getting the technology installed."
Long said she expects the bookmobile to be able to hit the road in February and during the week it will post up outside senior centers and schools. On Saturdays, the bookmobile will be devoted to serving other Boone County communities like Poplar Grove, Caledonia, Capron and Garden Prairie.
A ribbon cutting for the bookmobile is scheduled for Feb. 5 and will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks will be required to go inside the bus.
The Ida Public Library is working to get the wording on the bus changed. The library purchased the bus from the Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook.