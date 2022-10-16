Hundreds walk and raise money to support local food pantries

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hundreds came out in the cooler weather to raise money and help those who need it the most.
Rockford Urban Ministries hosted the CROP Hunger Walk Sunday to raise money for local charities.
The event stepped off Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Museum Park, crossing the Rock River on the Whitman St. Bridge, going north along the Sinnissippi Bike Path, crossing over the Auburn St. Bridge, south on Harlem Blvd. and looping back to the Riverfront Park on Main St.
Organizers say 250 walkers came out Sunday with the support of more than 30 local organizations raising money for local food pantries and Church World, a worldwide hunger relief organization.
Stanley Campbell, Director of Rockford Urban Ministries, says he is glad to see so many in the community coming together to help those who are less fortunate.
"We have a homeless problem that people have seen here in Rockford," Campbell says. "This is one way to give to a good organization that not only helps but makes sure the money goes directly where it's needed."
Organizers have set a goal of raising $25,000 in this year's event.
Last year, the walk raised $22,500, with nearly $7,000 of which coming back to Rockford area food pantries.