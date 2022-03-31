Hundreds of thousands of meals going to Ukraine from Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An international effort to bring vital necessities to the people of Ukraine will be taking off from Rockford this weekend.
More than 270,000 meals are ready to be delivered from the Chicago-Rockford International Airport to Ukraine for free.
The meals were packed by Kids Around the World, a local organization started after Brovary became a sister city of Rockford in 1995, and their partners in Texas and Oregon.
The donations are a part of the Brovary Relief effort between the Kids Around the World, the City of Rockford, the Rockford Area Conventions and Visitors Bureau, and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.
"When you make a commitment with a sister city, it could be for an economic partnership, it could be to share best practices, it can be just to learn from one another," says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. "How could we not be there for our brothers and sisters in Brovary."
The donations will be delivered by SENATOR INTERNATIONAL, an air cargo company based in Germany with a hub at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.
The company will fly the meals to Germany and transport them to the Ukraine/Romania border this weekend at no cost.
"I believe in a global crisis, everybody needs to do their part," says Florian Knoll, District Manager for SENATOR INTERNATIONAL. "We are only a small link in the chain, there are so many people and organizations involved and we are very proud that we can play a small part in it."
The donations will be given to neighborhoods throughout the country, facing the second month of a Russian invasion.