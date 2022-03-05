Hundreds come out to raise money for the Special Olympics at the Polar Plunge

LOVES PARK (WREX) — It was an unusually warm day in the Stateline Saturday, but hundreds of people were out 'freezing for a reason'.
For the last 20 years, people across the U.S. have been participating in the Polar Plunge challenge to raise money for the Special Olympics.
The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge took place Saturday afternoon at Rock Cut State Park in Loves Park.
The event allows groups of participants to plunge into an open body of freezing cold water to show support and raise money.
The proceeds each year are collected and donated to the Special Olympics to provide year-round sports training to athletes with intellectual disabilities.
Participants of the plunge challenge don’t mind the temperature of the water if it’s for a good cause.
"Well, I always say the more money I raise for the Special Olympics, the deeper in the water I go," Oltmanns said. "So, I tried to raise as much as I can and go as deep in the water as I can."
All Polar Plunge participants receive incentives up to $1,000. Oltmanns raised over $600 to help support the cause.