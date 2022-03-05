Hundreds come out to raise money for the Special Olympics at the Polar Plunge

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this evening and west gusting to around 50 mph overnight expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&