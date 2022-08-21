Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin raises money through corn maze events Sunday

JANESVILLE (WREX) — Many were out in the sun Sunday, playing with their furry friends while raising money to find some forever homes.
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin teamed up with Skelly's Farm Market to host the new "Dog Daze at the Maze" event Sunday.
The event challenged teams to go through one of the toughest corn mazes in the country, while keeping a map of the maze in a sealed envelope. Teams who went through the maze without opening the envelope got points that would get them prizes at the end of the day.
Other competitions throughout the afternoon included a scavenger hunt and a "duck pluck", where numbered ducks were picked with chances to win cash prizes.
Proceeds from Sunday's inaugural event are going to support the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Faith Stephens, Public Relations and Community Outreach Coordinator for the Humane Society, says they hope to help the community in new and exciting ways with a new facility and additional funds raised from this event.
"The Humane Society definitely helps all of Rock County with their stray animal population and making sure these animals are getting into safe homes," Stephens says. "We are thankful that we get to keep doing that."
That new facility is expected to open sometime next year. More information about the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, including how to donate, is available on their website.