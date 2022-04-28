High school students recognized for community service by the Rockford Rotary Club

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local high school students were recognized for their volunteer community service throughout the Rockford area Thursday.
The Rockford Rotary Club honored 16 local high school students during its annual high School Recognition Day Thursday.
The students were recognized for their volunteer service to the community at Veteran's Memorial Hall.
In addition to the Rotary Club's recognition, two students were awarded the Burdette Anderson Scholarship. Julianna Tully from Boylan Catholic High School and Niles Hite from Rockford Lutheran High School were awarded the $2,000 scholarship in the memory of the late Rockford Rotarian.
Tully will be studying international relations at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland with three language majors. She says she is honored to be considered for the award.
"Hearing some of the other candidates and what they've done in the community is just fantastic," Tully says. "It was great to see all these amazing people in such a small community, knowing that there's all these fantastic things going on and that we can make a difference. It's really inspiring."
Hite will continue his education at Cornell University to study political science and business management. He says he won't forget his Stateline roots.
"I've met so many wonderful people. I really love it here," Hite says. "It's always going to be my home wherever I go."
Here's a list of the students honored by the Rockford Rotary Club:
- Auburn High School: Alexander Ferry and Kirshaun McGhee
- Boylan Catholic High School: Zachery Hewett and Julianna Tully
- East High School: Kavonnie Dotson and Marilu Soto
- Harlem High School: Marshal Cunz and Reese Stovall
- Jefferson High School: Jy'Air Kent and Kylie Olejniczak
- Keith School: Wallace Anthon and Riya Karne
- Rockford Christian: Antonino Tarara and Bre Freund
- Rockford Lutheran: Jaida Cunningham and Niles Hite