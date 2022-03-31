High school students give grant money to students building a house for Habitat for Humanity

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local high school students are helping support other high schoolers giving back to the community.
High school students on the In Youth We Trust Council of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois have given a $5,000 grant to the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity's East High School Build.
The student leaders presented the leaders of the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity with the check last weekend at the construction site where East High School students are building a home for the organization.
The In Youth We Trust Council is a youth philanthropy program with the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, aiming to teach high school students about grantmaking, volunteering, and how to become a better leader.
The Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity says the grant money will be going to finish the roof of the house being built by students at East High School.
Officials say construction on the home is expected to be complete later in the spring or early in the summer and will be bought by a local family through the Habitat for Humanity organization.
The grant money going to the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity come from the In Youth We Trust Grant Program.