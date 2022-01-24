Here's what you need to know about Rockford's restaurant week

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow and hazardous travel conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall rates expected during the Monday morning commute. Slow and hazardous travel is likely to develop during the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&