Here's what you need to know about Rockford's restaurant week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday kicked off the 2nd annual Rockford Restaurant Week!
The city, along with its partners at the RACVB, are inviting the community to dine inside or ordering to-go to help celebrate and support the hardworking local food and beverage service industry.
During this year’s Rockford Restaurant Week, establishments will offer their most delicious entrees, craft cocktails and even creative carryout, delivery and to-go packages for patrons of all palette types. These specials include a variety of exclusive menu items, themed take-out options, limited time promotions, and more. Residents and visitors are encouraged to venture out safely and dine inside, pick up carry-out, or enjoy delivery.
Residents and visitors can vote on their favorite food establishments in categories by visiting GoRockford.com.
Categories include:
- Best Bite: Vote for the meal that packed the most flavorful bite.
- Best Atmosphere and Vibes: A food establishment that showcases the best vibes through lighting, service and overall experience.
- Best Restaurant Week Package: The most creative deal, experience or package.
- Best Cocktail or Brew: The most creative and tasty beverage. This category includes coffee, cocktails, smoothies, beer and other freshly served beverages.
- Best for All: Your favorite food establishment that showcases a welcoming environment for all. This is defined as a venue that welcomes residents and visitors by creating a sense of belonging.
The restaurants who win will receive an award in addition to recognition on TV, a billboard, social, and more. Voting takes place starting on Monday, January 24 thru Monday, January 31.
Participating Restaurants:
- 8th Ward Pub
- AERO Ale House
- Baker Street Burgers
- Beefaroo
- Chilangos Authentic Mexican Cuisine
- Deli Italia
- Elixir Juice Company
- Ernie’s Midtown Pub
- Forest City Pub
- Franchesco’s Ristorante
- Franchesco’s
- Garrett’s Restaurant & Bar
- Guzel Restaurant
- Halo Cupcake
- Irish Rose
- Katie’s Cup
- LimaMar
- Lino’s Restaurant
- Little Nick’s BBQ
- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
- Lucha Cantina
- Magpie
- Mamma Mia’s
- Murphy’s Bar & Grill
- Onyx
- Panino’s Restaurants
- Prairie Street Brewing Co.
- Rick’s Ribs
- Salamone’s – Cherry Valley
- Shooters Bar and Grill
- Spider Sushi – on Harrison
- Stockyard Rock Burger Bar
- The Firebarn
- The Norwegian
- The Pomodoro
- Tower Kitchen & Bar
- Wammy’s Kitchen
- Woodfire
- & More!
There are multiple ways to support local from eating, dining, voting, or even purchasing one of the two custom “Eat Local” Restaurant Week T-shirts in partnership with Rockford Art Deli. A portion of the proceeds of the T-shirts will be donated to the Rockford Rescue Mission.