Here's how you can celebrate the Fourth of July holiday in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There will be something for everybody to celebrate Independence Day throughout the city of Rockford on Monday.
The patriotic fun in the Forest City begins with the Lifescape Fourth of July 5K Run/Walk, which starts at 7 a.m. on Madison St. under the Jefferson St. bridge near the trolley station.
A traffic note for those planning to drive through downtown early Monday morning: Madison St. will be closed from E. State St. north to Y Blvd. between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. for the event.
The race is held in the memory of Joe Marino, known as "Mr. Fourth" in Rockford, and who began Rockford's fireworks tradition in 1963. All proceeds from Monday's race will go to Lifescape's programs and services, helping seniors in the Rockford area.
After the race, all participants are invited to the Downtown Rockford City Pavilion along Water St. for the Post Race Pancake Breakfast and Celebration.
A Patriotic Prayer Breakfast will also be taking place at Beattie Park beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Heading into the afternoon, a parade of motorcycles and Screw City Jeeps will precede Rockford's Annual Fourth of July Parade, which steps off at 5 p.m. from the intersection of 7th St. and 6th Ave.
The parade will walk north on 7th St., turning left onto E. State St. and crossing the Rock River to Church St. where the parade will end.
Traffic controls will be in place well before the parade begins, according to the City of Rockford. The Morgan St. bridge will be closed beginning at around 11 a.m., while all streets in the general footprint of Charles/State St. on the east, Jefferson St. on the north, Church St. on the west, and Morgan St. on the south, will be closed by 3 p.m.
Police will be controlling traffic on roads such as 2nd, 3rd, 6th, and 7th Streets to allow for traffic to cross periodically, but drivers are urged to find different routes through the city.
The Jefferson St. bridge will be completely open for those travelling to the west side of downtown Rockford. Main St. will also be completely open after the parade to allow for north/south travel through downtown.
Once the parade marches through the city, Davis Park will be the center of attention, with live music, food, and family-friendly activities. Gates at Davis Park will be open as soon as 4 p.m. Admission is $5 and $4 for veterans, while admission is free for children under five. Gates close at 9:15 p.m.
The awaited fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m., lasting approximately 30 minutes. Rockford's Fourth of July Committee says Davis Park will be a great viewing point with live music synchronized to the firework show, but many downtown parks and buildings are also good spots to watch the annual spectacle.
The City of Rockford says people will be allowed to watch the parade on the Morgan St. bridge, the two southern-most lanes on the Chestnut St. bridge, and the State St. bridge once the parade has finished.
The Rockford Police Department urges those coming to Rockford to watch the show to be patient after the fireworks show. RPD recommends those coming from a community or neighborhood on the north side of town to park on the north side, and the same for those coming from the west, east, and south sides.
People are urged to carpool if they plan on coming downtown and to give themselves plenty of time to park and find a space to watch the fireworks.
Parking will be available on the first three floors of the parking deck just across Church St. from the BMO Harris Bank Center, in the parking deck across from the Coronado Performing Arts Center, and in various surface parking lots across downtown. The City says there will be no fees for parking in the parking decks on July 4.
Drivers are urged to use caution and watch for signs at private lots and to not park in any low or space where signs are posted warning that cars will be towed as well as any city streets posted with "No Parking" signs.
More complete information on events hosted by Rockford's Fourth of July Committee is available on their website.