Hard Rock Casino Rockford presents local organization with a donation

Rockford Il. — Hard Rock Casino Rockford presented the Liam Foundation with a check that will be used to purchase furniture in their new location.

Each month Hard Rock Casino Rockford recognizes national and international initiatives such as mental health awareness month and even black history month, as a team the casino reviews which organizations will receive funding.

"We knew that was a great opportunity to work with a local nonprofit that focused on assisting or working with the members of the LGBTQ plus community. So for us, it was a pretty easy choice, knowing what the lien Foundation does for a lot of those community members. So no brainer." states Miguel Pascual, Hard Rock Casino Rockford Director of Human Resources.

Last month was pride month and in recognition of that Hard Rock Casino Rockford decided to work with The Liam Foundation.

The Liam Foundation is a not-for-profit organization is the first of its kind in the region, connecting the Northern Illinois LGBTQIA+ community with valuable resources as well as providing educational services to a number of schools, businesses, and organizations.

"Liam's my son, he came out when he was 15, as transgender, he was the first student at his school in Harlem to come out as trans. And that led us to start in the PFLAG chapter and advocacy in the area, because there weren't really any resources for people who are trans or families who have trans kids." states Phyllis Gallisath, Executive Director of the Liam Foundation

"It's great to be recognized in the community. It's great to be a part of this area in Midtown to and to be welcomed by organizations. When I started this work, it wasn't as supported. But nowadays, we feel like there's a lot of people in the community, a lot of businesses and organizations that are really showing up and showing their support for us. And it means a lot for the LGBTQ community." Gallisath continues.

Those looking for LGBTQIA+ resources or assistance should consider The Liam foundation.