Hard Rock Casino Rockford presents check to local non profit

ROCKFORD, Il. — Hard Rock Casino Rockford presented the Family Peace Center with a check for $1,000 this morning.

Each month Hard Rock Casino Rockford donates money to specific organizations within the community with the help of their patrons that do not cash in their vouchers for money.

As a team, the casino reviews which local organizations will receive funding. This month the values and morals align with The Family Peace Center located right in downtown Rockford.

The Family Peace Center provides services to victims of inter-personal violence. The facility focuses on reducing the number of times survivors tell their story and the number of places survivors must go for help, as well as increases access to services and support for survivors and their children.

Sierra Kellen, Family Peace Center Operations Manager says, "these partnerships really allow us to creatively support the survivors of intimate partner violence that we serve here at the center, as well as raise awareness to the issue of domestic violence, which is something that so many families are impacted by both in our community and across the country."

Kellen continues, "we're so grateful to partners that not only raise funds for us, but also raise that awareness that this issue is something that we should put resources behind and care about, so that everyone in our community can be safe and thrive."

The donation will help the Center as they start thinking about their plans for the future and whether they need to expand their business.

"The family Peace Center is quickly growing. We've been here for three years, we've served over 1600 clients, and we are quickly running out of room there are more partner agencies that want to co-locate in our space. The funds that hard rock raised on our behalf will support our operations and our plans for the future." Kellen states.