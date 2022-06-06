Habitat for Humanity Homeowners Organize Sixth Annual Neighborhood Garage Sale

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Residents of Beverly Park are preparing for their sixth annual neighborhood garage sale. The sale is promoted by the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity (RAHFH), however the neighborhood residents have put this event together and are leading it.
RAHFH has built over seventy homes in the Beverly Park Neighborhood. The organization seeks to help households achieve strength and stability through access to affordable homeownership opportunities.The effort is supported by a Neighborhood Grant from NW HomeStart and Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.
The garage sales will be held on Friday June 10, Saturday June 11, and Sunday June 12. Sales start at 8:30am each day. Beverly Park is bordered by Auburn to the south, Kilburn to the east, and Central to the west.
Those interested in shopping the sale can visit Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity's Facebook event here.