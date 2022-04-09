 Skip to main content
Guns and Hoses hockey game raises money for local charities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Law enforcement and first responders took part in friendly competition for a good cause Saturday.

The Rockford Police and Fire Departments took to the ice Saturday at the BMO Harris Bank Center in the annual Guns and Hoses charity hockey game.

Police officers and firefighters battled for bragging rights in the annual competition all to support three local charities: the Jaimie Cox Foundation, the Greg Lindmark Foundation, and the ProMedica Hospice Memorial Fund.

"There's so many folks that are giving their heart and their time and their profession to help others," says Tammy Christiansen, Manager of Business Development for ProMedica. "It's a way that we can give a small thing back."

Brad Lindmark is the president of the Greg Lindmark Foundation, named after Brad's brother who was a Retired Rockford Deputy Police Chief. Greg Lindmark took his own life after suffering from post-traumatic stress related to his time as a first responder.

Brad Lindmark says events like this can bring a smiling face on people who face stressful situations every day.

"They always have that friendly rivalry, this is just a way to bring it out to the public," Lindmark says. "The one thing the public has to remember, our police and fire, they're normal people, they're human beings."

