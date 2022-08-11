 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Group visiting from Ukraine gets tour of Coronado Performing Arts Center

  • 0
Coronado
By Josh Morgan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Parents and teens from Ukraine continue their stay in Rockford for refuge from the war and are getting in on some fun activities throughout.

On Thursday, the group got a tour of the Coronado Performing Arts Center in downtown. One day ahead of the Beach Boys performance, refugees got a front row seat viewing the dressing rooms, dancing on the stage and a look at the special and historic rooms inside the theatre.

Among the group, two women share their adjustments to the Rockford with the thought family in the back of their minds.

Diana, one of the teens touring the Forest City, says while being here she thinks more about the importance of family.

"When the war started she understand that how much everyone is so just like important to her and how important it is to take care of your parents, how important it is to take care of your relatives because you really don't know what will happen tomorrow." she says.

One parent, Alla, says she came here with her child and is grateful to the community of Rockford for a chance to have peace during a time of turmoil.

Her husband, who is currently in the military fighting against the Russian invasion, says it's a hard adjustment for her, but she's confident they will win the war and be together soon.

"Where he stays is a very sad situation with no contact for many times...one minute or two minutes and that's all," Alla says.

More events will be planned for the families in the future until they return back home.

