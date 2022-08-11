Group visiting from Ukraine gets tour of Coronado Performing Arts Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Parents and teens from Ukraine continue their stay in Rockford for refuge from the war and are getting in on some fun activities throughout.
On Thursday, the group got a tour of the Coronado Performing Arts Center in downtown. One day ahead of the Beach Boys performance, refugees got a front row seat viewing the dressing rooms, dancing on the stage and a look at the special and historic rooms inside the theatre.
Among the group, two women share their adjustments to the Rockford with the thought family in the back of their minds.
Diana, one of the teens touring the Forest City, says while being here she thinks more about the importance of family.
"When the war started she understand that how much everyone is so just like important to her and how important it is to take care of your parents, how important it is to take care of your relatives because you really don't know what will happen tomorrow." she says.
One parent, Alla, says she came here with her child and is grateful to the community of Rockford for a chance to have peace during a time of turmoil.
Her husband, who is currently in the military fighting against the Russian invasion, says it's a hard adjustment for her, but she's confident they will win the war and be together soon.
"Where he stays is a very sad situation with no contact for many times...one minute or two minutes and that's all," Alla says.
More events will be planned for the families in the future until they return back home.