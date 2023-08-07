Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition announces Mayor's Hunger Campaign

Rockford, Il. — Today the mayor and members of the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition announced the public phase of the Mayor's Hunger Campaign.

This campaign started back in the 1980s as a luncheon. Mayor Tom McNamara stated that his father happened to be the mayor of Rockford at the time. While McNamara is filled with pride to follow in his fathers footsteps he states that the bad part is that we are still dealing with hunger forty years later.

"It's pretty sad but there's a silver lining we have amazing residents in the city of Rockford who care deeply and are really compassionate and who are willing to give and we're we've raised really good money over the last couple of years, and we need to do it again this year to help these folks get the food that they need." states Mayor Tom McNamara

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $45,000 to raise awareness for those in the community who can not put good, nutritious food on their tables.

Kevin Goodrich, president of the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition states, " every pantry has seen an increase in the amount of traffic, some more than others. We believe that the reason is due to pandemic benefits coming to an end and grocery prices, gasoline and rent prices have increased."

Goodrich continues to say, "There are a lot of people who are right on the edge of being able to buy food, food is the most expendable thing. You have to pay rent, you have to pay bills, you have to fill your car. On top of that, elderly individuals may have a fixed income and have to limit what they can or cannot get."

Donations to the Mayor’s Hunger Campaign will be equally distributed among nine local pantries that make up the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition.

“We must always be aware that hunger is a real issue in our community,” said Wally Haas, executive director of Transform Rockford and a member of the Mayor’s Hunger Campaign committee. “We must advocate, educate, and provide resources to lift up those that come to us for assistance.”

The fundraising effort ends with a breakfast event Sept. 26 designed to raise money and awareness about the local need. You can donate online or mail checks to Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition now until September 8th

You can learn more about the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition here.