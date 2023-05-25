Greater Freeport Partnership welcomes new business to the city

Freeport, IL – The Greater Freeport Partnership is excited to announce the opening of Our Journey's Café and Boba Shop.
Located inside the Lincoln Mall on West Galena Ave in Freeport with other mom and pop shops like Everything Home, Voices Book Nook, and Pretzel City Paper just to name a few.
Boba tea, or bubble tea is a tea based drink that originated in Taiwan and has since made its way across the world. It is a tea (water or milk based) that is accompanied with chewy tapioca pearls that can be any flavor to add even more flavor to your tea drink.
Owners of the store, Lisa and Ross Nygaard may be new to the area but not new to the boba business. The family is from the West Coast and has been making boba tea for the past 10 years. The couple decided to follow their dream and pursue their passion and encourages others to do the same.
"Its been wonderful, getting to know the area and getting to meet so many people. Our location here in the mall is such a friendly one where people of great diversity com through" owner Ross Nygaard states.
"We knew of Lincoln Mall from visiting the area in the past and heard a lot of talk about what it used to be. We have been watching it come back to life and its been really fun to see. We would love to see this area continue to be popular and thrive and become alive again." Both Lisa and Ross say.
The café's hours are Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and as soon as the nicer weather returns (most likely within this week) they will switching over to a more summer schedule which adds Sunday afternoons and an hour to the normal days.
"Come try boba! It's a fun new thing for the area, so many people come in and they've never tried it so its been a lot of fun introducing it to customers. It's a great summertime evening snack" Ross said in closing.