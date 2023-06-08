Graduation celebration at Mercyhealth, celebrating those with disabilities

Rockford, Il. — As we continue into the month of June, graduation season is in full swing. Today on Mercyhealth - Rockton campus six individuals celebrated their graduation from Project SEARCH.
Project SEARCH is a school to work transition program that helps those with cognitive disabilities. It is a partnership comprised of Mercyhealth, Belvidere School District 100, Vocational Rehabilitation and RAMP to work with students from area high schools to experience immersion in the workplace.
The selected students will work in three internships over the course of the year in combination with classroom instruction, goal setting, career exploration, and hands on training through worksite rotations.
Each student works with a team that includes their family, an instructor, a department mentor, rehabilitation counselor and employment specialists to create their employment goal and to support the student during their transition from school to work.
“Seeing these young minds graduate from the Project SEARCH program is as fulfilling for Mercyhealth as it for these young adults,” said Alen Brcic, Mercyhealth Vice President of People and Culture.
“We are passionate about enabling individuals with special abilities to gain employment through training and career exploration. Throughout this process, they have worked on numerous clinical and non-clinical projects to prepare them for a future career in health care. As an organization, we are better by having them part of our teams.” BRcic continued to say
Six individuals graduated from the program today, we spoke to one of the teachers from the program who said seeing them graduate is bittersweet.
"It's awesome to see how much they've grown since the beginning to now and watching them become as independent as possible. It's really beautiful to see. And but you know, I again, I joke with them that they're stuck with me. So I always say, I'll see you next week." said Jessica Ingenito, Employment Specialist with Project SEARCH