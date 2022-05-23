Goodwill Store in Rockford opening soon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new Goodwill store is opening in Rockford next week!
Goodwill Northern Illinois largest store is opening right off of Perryville road on Thursday June 2 at 9:00 am. The opening weekend will be jam-packed with events from gift card giveaways to free balloons and local authors reading their books. Their sales floor will be packed with wonderful items such as clothing, toys, home décor, and more!
In preparation for this opening, their drive-thru donation center is open and is accepting donations from the public this week. Stop by their brand new drive thru donation center and bring your gently-used unwanted items.
Here is a short list of the things that Goodwill accepts:
- New and gently used clothing and linens
- Computers and all computer equipment
- Household items
- Toys, games, and sporting goods
- Books, CD’s, videos, DVD’s, and computer software
Find a full list of what Goodwill accepts and doesn't accept here