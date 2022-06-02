Goodwill opens new storefront in Rockford with special giveaways and activities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Grand Opening for a new Goodwill store at 3068 McFarland Road (just off Perryville Road) in Rockford will be held Thursday, June 2nd, with doors opening at 9:00 AM, this all according to a press release from Goodwill.
Grand Opening celebration events are planned for the Rockford Perryville Goodwill store throughout the entire weekend.
The family friendly concept store will offer over 16,000 square feet of shopping space, a more convenient location to donate, new customer experiences such as an in-store used bookstore and media center, and will be home to mission programs that help individuals with barriers find meaningful employment.
"This store is completely different than any of our other stores. It's number 12 and it's the largest by far. I mean that's the first thing you'll notice but we also have book store which is also a media room. It has books, CDs, video games," explained Senior PR and Marketing Manager of Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois Shannon Harper. "We have a place that you can sit down in the book store and browse through the books. We have a community room that's free for non-profits or other organizations to us."
The new store will also bring many benefits to the community in training and employment, the generation of new sales tax receipts for Rockford, a free community room for not-for-profits and other organizations to use, and substantial recycling opportunities.
"Goodwill's Mission Programs help individuals in the community with various barriers. I mean not only, maybe, a physical but mental, learning barriers. Individuals that have been incarcerated and want a fresh step in life. We will help them, train them for jobs and sometimes place them in the community," said Harper.
The Perryville Goodwill will also include a drive-thru donation center that allows donors to more easily and quickly drop off their items without having to enter the store. The goal is to encourage more donation to hopefully leave less items in landfills.
“We can’t wait to open our doors for customers to enjoy our new concept store, see our mission programs in action and provide the community a convenient place to donate,” Ben Bernsten, President of Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois, said. "This store went from vision to reality and we couldn’t be more proud of everyone who played a role in making this happen.”
"During Grand Opening, we're giving away gift cards from local businesses every half hour. We have a Quest 2 VR Headset that we are giving away as our grand prize, that you can sign up all weekend long. We have authors that are coming throughout the weekend that can read to kids and their parents," explained Harper.
All of the current retail stores will remain open, which includes the Rockford East State and Machesney Park locations.
For store hours and more information about the Rockford Perryville Goodwill Grand Opening, click here.