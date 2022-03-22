G5 Brewing Co. in Beloit set to expand, add barrel aging structure

BELOIT (WREX) — A brewery in Beloit is expanding its foot print.
The Beloit City Council approved the sale of four acres of city-owned property in the Gateway Business Park during its city council meeting on Monday.
The land, located at 1801 Gateway Blvd., will be sold to the owners of G5 Brewing Company.
According to the city, the brewery plans to construct a barrel aging structure that could also be used as an event space with a tap room. The structure is anticipated to be between 5,000 and 6,000 square feet.
"G5 Brewing Company has been a significant addition to the diverse offerings in the Gateway Business Park," said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. "The City of Beloit will benefit from this quality development and increased property values over time."
The land sale is for $10,000 per acre at a total cost of $40,000. Closing is anticipated by May 31, 2022, with development to begin in fall 2022.