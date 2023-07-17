Friendly competition between realtors raises funds for a good cause

Rockford, Ill. — The NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors hosted their annual Epic Water Battle Fundraiser last week in hopes to raise $10,000 for Marshmallow's Hope.

Each year the group of realtors pick new non profit to donate to throughout the year, and this year’s proceeds went to Marshmallow's Hope, an organization that provides mental health services for children between the ages of nine and 26.

"They just picked up the phone one day and called us and said, 'hey, we love what you're doing. We love your mission, we want to support you.'" states Marshmallow's Hope founder and executive director Laura Kane.

"I'm super stoked. I've like I said, I've never done it. I've never done a water balloon battle. So it's taken me back to like my childhood personally, you know, which is super exciting." Kane continues to state.

Ten teams received 60 balloons per game, one shield and two squirt guns. Teams could purchase additional materials to protect their own bucket. The event took place last week at the Forest Hills Baseball Diamond in Loves Park.

"It feels awesome, we are a part of the Rockford community and we want to get back to that same community that helps us and supports us and what we do. Its nice to see all different types of realtors coming together to raise money for the cause." states Brandon Johnson, the NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors YPN President.

Several awards were also handed out such as ’Most Team Spirit’ "Tournament Champions' and 'Most Money Raised'. This years winner was the Dickerson & Nieman Realtor Team.