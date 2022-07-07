Freeport student representing Illinois in national 'Doodle for Google' competition

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport elementary school student could soon have some of her artwork shown across the globe.
Amelia Winter, a third grader at Central Elementary School, has won the Illinois Doodle for Google competition and now represents the state in the 14th annual national competition.
The competition tasks students from Kindergarten through 12th grade across the country with designing a unique version of the iconic Google logo. The winner gets their artwork posted on Google's famous homepage for a day.
Winter's submission, titled "I Care for Myself by Playing with my Favorite Doodle, Dash," was selected from thousands of entries from students across the state this year.
Now, Winter joins students from 53 other U.S. States and Territories in vying to become a National Finalist.
Voting is now open through Tuesday, July 12. You can see the other state and territory winners and vote online here.
The top five will face another vote, where the winner, in addition to having their artwork posted on the homepage, will also take home a $30,000 college scholarship. The winner's school will also receive $50,000 in technology improvements.