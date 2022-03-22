 Skip to main content
Freeport police donate retired vests to Ukraine

Freeport Vest Donation.jpg

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Police Department is providing resources to Ukraine. 

The city announced the department is donating 33 retired Kevlar vests to Ukraine to "help keep their citizens safe as they defend their homes and country."

These vests were declared as surplus by the Freeport City Council on March 21, 2022, as the vests are past insurance expiration and are unable to be used by Freeport police officers.

“We are thankful that we can assist the Ukrainian people in safeguarding their families and homes,” said Freeport City Manager, Randy Bukas.

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police sent out a notice to police departments across the state seeking vest donations earlier this month. 

