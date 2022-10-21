Freeport Art Museum unveils new art exhibits

FREEPORT (WREX) — Three new exhibits have been unveiled Friday at Freeport Art Museum.
The museum is hosting an opening night reception to showcase the art of three different artists.
The artists are a part of FAM's Black, Indigenous, People of Color, or BIPOC initiative. The initiative seeks out to develop and improve relationships with the broader BIPOC community so that a more socially inclusive and diverse audience feels at home and embraces FAM as their museum.
The three artists, Anika Kowalik, N.E. Brown, and Ciara Nash all feature different mediums of art.
The exhibits will be open from Oct. 21 to Feb. 11, 2023.
For those that can't visit the museum tonight, the museum is open all year.
To see the art in person, visit the Freeport Art Museum at 121 N. Harlem Ave. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m.