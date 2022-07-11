Four Rockford organizations join forces to offer a summer camp

ROCKORD (WREX) —Rockford Symphony Orchestra, Rockford Dance Company, The Discovery Center and RPS 205 are coming together to offer a summer camp for RPS 205 students entering the third or fourth grade this fall.
Become a World Explorer and learn more about the music, art, movement, and cultures of countries throughout our world in this FREE week-long summer camp program. This summer camp is funded through the Rockford Public School’s Live Learn Play Initiative.
Two weeks of camp are offered, with different countries explored each week. Students may register to attend Week 1, Week 2, or both weeks of the Summer Camp.
The first week (July 25-29) will explore the folk music of Argentina, the social dances and music of Native Americans, and the Zulu music of South Africa, and the art of these many cultures. Week 2 ( August 1-5) will explore the Cumbia rhythm of Columbia, folk songs and dances from Armenia, Hip Hop, and the visual arts connected with these cultures.
To register visit the Rockford Symphony Orchestra website here.