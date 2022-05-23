Four-legged friend saves his owners life

ROCKFORD (WREX) – A 23-year-old female is lucky to be alive today, it is all thanks to her loyal companion Cash.
Brianna Halberg of Rockford woke up one Thursday and felt completely normal. She ended up walking into her bathroom like she usually does in the mornings, immediately feeling sick vomited and then passed out. Halberg didn't know how long she was out for but when she came to she found her dog nudging her awake.
"Cash usually sleeps on my bathroom mat and that's where I passed out so he was nudging me awake so he could have his spot back." Halberg told 13 News.
After realizing what happened she rushed to the emergency room, from there she was life flighted to MercyHealth where she was told she had a brain aneurysm. After arriving at MercyHealth she underwent surgery and recovered.