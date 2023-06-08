Founder's Commission hosts gala to honor Rockford heroes

Rockford, Il. — A local non-profit is holding a gala next week to honor the Rockford area's exemplary brands and people.
DIAMONDS: TOPGUN gala is the first of its kind to highlight local grown talent that has either stayed in the Rockford area or have moved to continue their career.
The speakers for the event include U.S. Navy Captain Deborah Davis McIvy, U.S. Navy TOPGUN Lieutenant Commander Michael Andrews, and ESPN SportsCenter Anchor Nicole Briscoe.
Founders Commission announced that procedes from the event will benifit the Founder's Commission's DIAMONDS Scholar youth scholarship program and the Disabled Veterans of America (DAV) Blackhawk Life Chapter 29.
The gala is set to happen June 15, at 7 p.m. at the Emery Air North Hangar in Rockford The purpose of this year’s DIAMONDS program is to amplify the community’s prowess in aerospace and military endeavors through the stories of the speakers.
"I think everybody gets a sense of, you know, some of the bad news that comes out of the general Rockford area, there aren't a whole lot of things that are highlighting the really good things that happen from that community. This is one of those opportunities to highlight some of the goodness that comes from the greater Rockford community, continuously focusing on the negative. And that's one of the things that we're trying to do with this program." said Lieutenant Commander Michael Andrews.
ESPN SportsCenter Anchor Nicole Briscoe said, "If you see somebody who looks like you, who has the same dreams as you who or who came from the same area as you, and they're doing something big, seeing it is believing it and being part of that for whoever is next in line is a really very cool thing."
Both speakers have said that they are looking forward to returning home, Briscoe said "I also can't wait to have some pizza at my favorite pizza restaurant and I get to wear a pretty dressed."