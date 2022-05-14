 Skip to main content
Forest Preserves of Winnebago County celebrates 100 years

ROCKTON (WREX) — Saturday was a great day to be outside, especially to mark a historic milestone.

The Forest Preserves of Winnebago County celebrated their 100th anniversary Saturday with a special event at the Hononegah Forest Preserve.

Both kids and their parents got in on some fun and games while also learning more about the history of wildlife and plant life in Winnebago County.

The Hononegah Forest Preserve was the first preserve acquired in Winnebago County back in 1922.

Communications Coordinator Renee Henert says it is special to be celebrating the history of local forest preserves where it all began.

"We've really come a long ways in 100 years from starting with one forest preserve, which is where we are today," Henert says. "Now, we have 44 forest preserves in total, 11,000 acres for the public to enjoy."

The event also had raffles for other events and organizations throughout the Rockford area, including free rounds of golf, camping passes, and shelter house rentals.

In the start of the next 100 years, the Forest Preserves will host a kids fishing event at the Four Lake Forest Preserve in Pecatonica on June 4.

Opportunities to volunteer with the Forest Preserves in Winnebago County are available throughout the summer. Information on how to sign up is available on their website.

