Fore the Promise golf outing raises money for Rockford Promise

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Paying for college can be an enormous task for graduating high school seniors. Naomi Rodriguez recently graduated from East High School, and will continue her education at Rockford University. She received a scholarship from Rockford Promise, meaning she won't have to pay tuition to attend college.
"It's very special because it means my parents don't have to worry about getting that $100-thousand in debt," Rodriguez said. "They don't have to pay that off. I don't have to pay that off. It's a stress reliever off them, especially being first generation from immigrant parents. It's hard trying to find those resources to pay for college."
Rockford Promise held a fundraiser at Aldeen Golf Club Friday, called Fore the Promise. About 80 people played golf and also got the chance to buy tickets for a golf ball drop with prizes later in the day. Fundraisers like these help Rockford Promise with its mission.
"The funds that we raise today help us ensure those students not only get to college but also get through college and out on the other side with a degree," said Kaylene Groh, executive director of Rockford Promise.
For students like Rodriguez, seeing an investment in the youth is priceless.
"It's really special because it shows the community has an eye on students and they want them to do better so they can come back and help our community as well," Rodriguez explains.
Rockford Promise has helped almost 500 kids get to college since it started in 2016, including 154 students this year.