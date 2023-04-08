Food 4 Fuel provides meals to those recovering after Belvidere tornado

BELVIDERE — A local food provider is helping families in need after last week's severe weather.
Roscoe-based Food 4 Fuel prepared around a dozen family-sized meals and giving the packages of ready-to-eat food to those affected by last week's tornado that struck downtown Belvidere.
Last Friday, the roof of the historic Apollo Theatre in Belvidere collapsed due to an EF-1 tornado, killing Fred Livingston, Jr. and injuring dozens attending a concert. Some of those hurt in the tornado are still recovering heading into Easter weekend.
READ MORE: Victims of Apollo Theatre roof collapse share their experiences
Food 4 Fuel has been around for nearly a decade, providing a local option for those who want to eat healthier by supplying portion-controlled meals that are ready to heated up and served.
RECOVERING: Benefit concert for Belvidere tornado victims to be held May 5
Jim McIlroy, founder of Food 4 Fuel, lives in Belvidere. He says he wants to do his part in giving back to the community that has been struck with tragedy.
"You can feel the love, the appreciation, the gratitude, and it just makes me feel great," McIlroy says. "That's why we do what we do, because we want to change people's lives with food."
More information about Food 4 Fuel can be found on their website.