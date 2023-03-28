Flowers popping up around Rockford to promote Art in Bloom

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Art Museum will hold its Art in Bloom and Fashion in Bloom fundraisers that take place at the end of April. They're getting the word out by putting up 'Flower Bomb' installations around the city, encouraging people to pick some flowers and come support the Rockford Art Museum at the event, which runs April 26-30.
"We are super excited at the Art Museum because this is our 7th annual Art in Bloom and our 6th annual Fashion in Bloom," said Carrie Johnson, the Rockford Art Museum's executive director and chief curator. "These are two of the biggest fundraisers for Rockford Art Museum. We are just kicking off the event. It's happening next month at the end of April. We couldn't be more excited to create floral installations around town to promote the event."
Behind the Greenwich Village Art Fair, this is the museum's biggest fundraiser, so these floral arrangements are helping spread the word to the community to try to get people excited about supporting local art.
"This is such a great fundraiser because not only does it help us keep our doors open, it helps us keep free admission for the community," Johnson said. "But it's a great way for us to collaborate with local floral designers too. We've got about 20 designers that are going to come in and do floral installations based on the Art Museum's exhibition right now."
Art in Bloom runs April 26-30, with a $10 admission fee to view the floral designs at the museum. There are also ticketed events, with the Art in Bloom Preview Party and Fashion in Bloom. You can order tickets and find more information on each event by clicking on the links.