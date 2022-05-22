First Buchanan Street Stroll of the year brings out hundreds in Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Local families got out in the sun this weekend to support local small businesses.
The City of Belvidere kicked off the fourth year of the Buchanan Street Strolls Sunday.
The events bring hundreds of families out, enjoying food and live music all to support small businesses throughout the Belvidere area.
Amy Nord, Executive Director of the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce, says she wants to focus on activities and events that families can enjoy together.
"This year, we've tried to bring more family activities to the stroll," Nord says. "We have the new Ida Public Library Bookmobile, we have the Belvidere Park District with some fun activities in the grass."
There are two more Buchanan Street Strolls this year, on July 23 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sept. 17 from Noon to 5 p.m.