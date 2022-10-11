Fire won't wait. Plan your escape. 100 years of Fire Prevention Week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Happening all week this week fire departments across the United States is celebrating Fire Prevention Week.
History of Fire Prevention Week:
Fire Prevention Week was started 100 years ago in 1922 by the National Fire Protection Association. By remembering the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, the NFPA was set to teach children and adults how to stay safe in the event of a fire.
This year, the theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape" to help educate everyone about how important it is to have a plan in place just in case a fire does happen in your home.
Here in the Stateline:
Today, Rockford Fire Department wants to make sure awareness and understanding how important it is to have that plan as fire fighters these days have minutes or seconds to help rescue you.
According to Matthew Knott, the Division Chief of Operations at Rockford Fire Department, and Lorraine Carli, the vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA, both say that todays homes burn faster than ever. That is because mediums that were used (oak or heavy timber) aren't being used as frequently and more flammable mediums like plastics and synthetics are found and are highly flammable.
Carli states, " You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds."
The theme of this year is to not wait and develop a plan today. A plan for your escape is going to be all it takes to make it a lot safer for you and your family in the event of a fire at your home.
What you can do:
The Rockford Fire Department wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:
- Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
- Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
- Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
- Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
- Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests.
- Practice at least once during the day and at night.
Rockford Fire Department also wants to make sure you have working smoke detectors and Carbon Monoxide detectors installed. If you or someone you know needs one or both, the RFD has them and will install them for free.