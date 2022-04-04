Fire Department Coffee to open first café location in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A coffee business in Rockford is set to expand and open its first café in the city.
Fire Department Coffee purchased a vacant building in the 900 block of W. Riverside Blvd. and plans to turn it into its first café location.
The café will be right across the street from the business' shipping and distribution center.
The company says all of its expansion wouldn't be possible without support from the community.
"These are our roots. Rockford is our roots. This is where we started, this is where we'll be...so to have that first café here in Rockford has been a big goal for us and we're excited for that opportunity," Randy James, the Director of Brand Relations, told 13 WREX. "Our customers are number one for importance to us. So, the growth of this company nd the support we've gotten is really hard to fathom."
The café is another step for the coffee company in its expansion efforts. The company's distribution center used to be the Al Grace Appliance building on W. Riverside. The company bought the historic 36,000 square foot building last January.
"This is an historic building, the Al Grace Appliance building—I bought appliances here...so did a lot of people in town. So to see this building empty and to fill it and maybe bring life back into this area...that's pretty cool. That's important to us," James said.
The company hopes to open up the café next year.