Fire Department Coffee gives out bags of coffee as a 'thank you' to frontline workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local company is giving back to healthcare workers in the Stateline.
The Fire Department Coffee Company donated more than 2,300 bags of coffee to healthcare workers at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
The company was able to make the donation through their "Buy a Bag, Give a Bag" promotion, where for every bag of coffee a customer bought, a bag would be donated to frontline workers.
Randy James, Director of Brand Relations for Fire Department Coffee, says it is gratifying to give back to those working hard to keep things going throughout the pandemic.
"To be able to come here to OSF to give people a little bit of a thank you for the hard work that everybody has been putting in for the last two years through the pandemic," James says. "We're happy to do that here."
Through the promotion, more than 12,000 bags of coffee will be going to frontline workers in the Rockford area.