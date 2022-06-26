Female Energy marketplace celebrates local women-owned businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Summer is full in swing and setups like the one today brought out hundreds to browse and buy.
The Female Energy market and vendor fair Sunday gave an opportunity to dozens of local business owners, while celebrating women's empowerment.
Evangelina Jimenez, Owner of Indigo Beauty Boutique, organized Female Energy as a marketplace to give back to female business owners in the Forest City.
"There's so many awesome things here, so many awesome women that make incredible things, so just networking with everyone you really start to build friends as well as business collaborations," said Assistant Planner Anastasia Johnston.
Female Energy displayed women not only networking and growing their business but living out their passion.
"So, I really enjoy doing photography and especially of women to kind of show them how beautiful they are," says Red Lips and Honey Photography owner Melissa Vanhorn. "I feel like a lot of times women don't see that. So, it's fun to be able to give them those portraits back and let them really see what everyone else can see about them."
Organizers of the event say that a big part of what this event strives for is to build relationships and vendors agree.
"I love to see women thriving and striving to be the best they can possibly be so if were all able to come together in an atmosphere such as this and encourage each other I think we can do anything," said Dana Ray, Owner of Sweet Baby Ray Gifts and Company.
Over 50 businesses were present at Sunday's fair. According to event organizers, a location for next year's event has not been chosen. Planning for next year, however, has already begun.
If you want to be a vendor at next year's marketplace, contact the Indigo Beauty Boutique for more information.