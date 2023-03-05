Ethnic Heritage Museum honors Latina leaders of the year

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Ethnic Heritage Museum recognized Sully Cadengo and Liz Hernandez as Latina Leaders of the Year on Sunday.
Cadengo serves as the President of the Rockford Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Hernandez is the founder of Mosaico Cultural, a dance group focusing on teaching traditional Mexican culture.
Hernandez says Sunday marks a special moment in her career, but she wants to continue to be a role model for her students and the next generation of leaders.
"So me working with children, they see me in places like this at things like this and in the news and say look at me like 'Oh, you were in the news, Oh, you were recognized for this and I'm like yeah, you could be there too,” Hernandez says.
March also marks the celebration of Women's History Month, which is why Cadengo is proud to celebrate not only her accomplishments, but also the accomplishments of all women working to make a positive impact in the community.
"It's not just Latina women, there's a lot of minority women that are out there that I work with closely in the community that I feel like maybe it shouldn't just be one month out of the year,” Cadengo says.
The Rockford Ethnic Heritage Museum is open every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., located at 1129 S. Main St.