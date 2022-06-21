 Skip to main content
Eric Brown from RAMP Named Among 2022 40 under Forty

By Breane Lyga

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Yesterday RAMPs education and advocacy coordinator Eric Brown was recently named one of the 2022 40 under Forty by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce started 40 under Forty in 2008, and has honored 240 leaders since then. 40 under Forty honorees are people who have distinguished themselves in their professional field or organization, are engaged citizens, and provide leadership by volunteering their time and talents to community groups and causes.

Brown has been with RAMP for nine years as the Education & Advocacy Coordinator. The work that Eric does at RAMP is truly life-changing for individuals with disabilities in our community and beyond. He is also the Legislative Advocacy Chair on NAMI’s Board of Directors and he is on the Mayor’s Task Force on Domestic Violence.

Brown stated, “It is an honor to have my name brought forward among so many great leaders. It’s really starting to sink in how important this recognition is and what it does to show our region's commitment to amplifying voices in the Disability Community.  It is my hope that for years to come the chamber continues to recognize leaders in the Disability Community."