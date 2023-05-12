Elderly members of the community got a helping hand from three Stateline organizations

Rockford, Ill. — Three Stateline organizations, Lifescape, Collins Aerospace & United Way teamed up to lend a helping hand on their annual Day of Caring.
Just shy of 200 Collins Aerospace employees volunteered their time this afternoon to help older adults in the community who are unable to do the work themselves and/or have limited financial resources. Employees of Collins provided the yard tools and supplies needed to complete the maintenance
This year 24 homes in the area, including 23 Lifescape Meals on Wheels and Senior Choice clients and one of United Way’s Strong Neighborhood homes.
Carli Jonet the Outreach Coordinator from Lifescapes says she truly loves this part of the job, "Its unbelievable being able to be out in the community. The clients have expressed so much gratitude because either they are financially limited, physically limited or they can't get out and do it themselves."
General manager of Collins Aerospace Kipton Bucey was born and raised here in the Stateline, being a part of this really means a lot to him, "I love this community, I was born and raised here. It means a lot not only to help out but seeing you know roughly 200 of my colleagues out here helping out."